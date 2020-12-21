A boost for the pet industry with Gordon Bonnet appointed new ZZF and WZF managing director

The directors of the German Pet Trade & Industry Association e.V. (ZZF) and the supervisory board of WZF (Wirtschaftsgemeinschaft Zoologischer Fachbetriebe GmbH), organizer of the world's leading trade fair Interzoo, appointed Gordon Bonnet the managing director of the association and its subsidiary WZF effective from 1 January 2021.

The 47-year-old lawyer, business mediator and journalist was a familiar face at chambers of industry and commerce (IHK) from 2000 to 2019. Originally, he worked as a press officer for Frankfurt's chamber of industry and commerce, before spearheading communications and taking a seat on the management board at Wiesbaden's chamber of industry and commerce. In this role, he was responsible for the areas regional policy and communications and oversaw the retail committee and others. Furthermore, Bonnet was also involved in bodies connected with the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce in Berlin. In his last position, he was a member of the management board at a creative agency that focused on live communications and creative consulting.

"ZZF and WZF's core mission pledges responsibility and to provide education and added value, all of which are particularly important to me. I look forward to working with the board, employees and the many volunteers on the committees and expert panels. Our goal as a team is to come up with powerful stimuli to strengthen the pet industry. This applies to our political work as well as to providing customer-driven service for our members, who are currently facing huge pressures," comments Bonnet.

ZZF president Norbert Holthenrich is delighted to have "...found a manager in Gordon Bonnet who has experience with lobbying for economic interests. He's innovative, dynamic and diplomatic too. By placing the management of the ZZF and WZF in the hands of one person, we aim to bolster our association's clout".

Bonnet has three children and lives with his family in Wiesbaden. He is familiar with living with animals: "I have been fascinated by animals since I was a child and grew up with a parrot, budgies, goldfish, turtles and a cat. Pets are not only adorable creatures and companions, but they also reveal the fascinating side of nature."

ZZF e.V. and WZF GmbH

The German Pet Trade & Industry Association (ZZF) represents the professional, economic and socio-political interests of the German pet industry. Members include pet retail businesses, system headquarters in the pet supplies trade, wholesale companies, breeders, pet groomers and pet supply manufacturers.

WZF (Wirtschaftsgemeinschaft Zoologischer Fachbetriebe) is a fully-owned subsidiary of ZZF. WZF is the founder, owner and organizer of INTERZOO in Nuremberg, the world's largest international trade fair for the pet supplies industry. The company makes a major contribution to the economic development and communications strategy of the pet industry through its business segments trade fairs and events, publishing, public relations, training and professional development and its animal ID agency.

